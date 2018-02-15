Baby's "sour face" goes viral

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A mother caught her newborn showing a funny face on camera.

It happened on Valentine’s Day, when Ronna West’s child Sarai entered the world. West says she saw a sour face and one point and just had to capture the moment on camera.

The resulting video went viral on social media with over 5 million views.

“I didn’t even think a newborn could do all of that,” West said. “I’m still shocked right now and I’m thinking wow, she does that sometimes, but that was the best she ever did it and I caught it on camera.”

Sarai’s birth happened at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur.