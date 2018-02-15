Grant to help child development programs

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A grant awarded to Champaign County leaders is meant to help with education.

A gift of $2,538,694 is going to Head Start and Early Head Start Programs in Champaign County. U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced the grant, which will be sent from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families.

Early Head Start is organized by the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission. It is focused on helping to make sure low-income families have access to kindergarten readiness. Head Start, a similar program, looks to help children between the ages of 3 and 5.

“This federal funding will help ensure that children in Champaign County have the strong educational foundation they need to succeed from elementary school to college and beyond,” Durbin said. “The Head Start and Early Head Start programs are sources of countless success stories in Illinois and remain crucial for healthy development and school readiness.”

“I’m proud to support programs like Head Start that give children in Champaign County a fairer shot at reaching their full potential,” Duckworth added. “When we invest in childhood education and parental support services, we help provide children with the tools they need, both in and outside of the classroom.”