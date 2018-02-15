Coroner: Woman's death came from flu, pneumonia

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – The flu has claimed an Illinois woman’s life.

The Douglas County Coroner’s Office says Tuscola woman Chantelle Clark, 24, died from an unidentified flu strain and pneumonia. Investigators completed an autopsy on Clark Wednesday.

In response to her death, Douglas County’s Emergency Management Agency issued a Facebook statement asking for people to make sure they get flu vaccines to protect themselves from a virus strain. The organization did not say if Clark had a vaccination in 2018.

The Centers for Disease Control say people should stay vaccinated as long as the flu virus is circulating.

To avoid the flu, the EMA recommends people avoid close contact with others who are sick. They say it’s best to wash hands often and cover the nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing.

Fever, coughing, sore throat, a runny nose and other issues are seen as common flu symptoms.