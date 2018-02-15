Warrensburg-Latham's Godfrey takes head coaching job at Bloomington High

WARRENSBURG -- Scott Godfrey has already orchestrated one foundation-level rebuild in his young coaching career. Now he'll try to do the same at the 6A level.



Godfrey tells WAND's Gordon Voit that he has accepted the head football coaching position and a physical education job at Bloomington High School. He will begin relocating his family there over the next few months but will remain as a teacher and boys varsity track and field coach at Warrensburg-Latham through the spring season.



If there's one thing Godfrey showed in his Warrensburg-Latham tenure, it's that he's a program builder. When the St. Teresa graduate took over the Cardinals program, it had been 5-31 in the four years prior to his arrival and hadn't made the playoffs since the 2008 season (5-5). Within five years he built the Cardinals into a Central Illinois Conference power, with back-to-back trips to the 1A playoffs in 2016 and 2017 (13-9 overall). It represented the program's first back-to-back postseason trips since 2001 and 2002. Perhaps more importantly, numbers in the lower levels of the program were significantly higher than before.



He takes over a Bloomington High program that is looking for its first trip to the playoffs since the 2013 season. The Purple Raiders had a reign of terror in 4A-6A from 1987-2013, making the playoffs in each of those years and finishing state runner-up four times.