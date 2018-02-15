'Total loss': Fire destroys mobile home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A fire destroyed a mobile home in the Springfield area.

Springfield firefighters say it happened at 160 Forrest Ave. in the city. They arrived on the scene at about 3:45 Thursday afternoon to find heavy smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters went inside to fight the fire and managed to put the flames out within 10 minutes. The fire caused about $10,000 in total damage, enough for the firefighter WAND-TV spoke with to consider the home a “total loss”.

Crews say the heaviest damaged happened on the back end of the mobile home.

They say the fire did not cause any injuries, as an older woman who lived at that address managed to get out unharmed. She was the only resident.

Firefighters say they called the American Red Cross to help the woman with recovery efforts.