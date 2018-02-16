Updated Girls High School Playoff Picture

Updated Girls High School Playoff PicturePosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Motive in Mattoon shooting revealed in court Thursday
A “very ill boy,” who wanted to “go down shooting," That’s how a psychiatrist described the teenager accused of shooting another student at Mattoon High School last fall.
-
Coroner: Woman's death came from flu, pneumonia
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – The flu has claimed an Illinois woman’s life.
-
Baby's "sour face" goes viral
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A mother caught her newborn showing a funny face on camera.
-
SNAP cuts threaten the elderly and disabled
Urbana, Ill (WAND) – Advocates for the poor are ripping a Trump Administration attempt to gut SNAP nutrition assistance, commonly called the Food Stamp program.
-
Warrensburg-Latham's Godfrey takes head coaching job at Bloomington High
WARRENSBURG -- Scott Godfrey has already orchestrated one foundation-level rebuild in his young coaching career. Now he'll try to do the same at the 6A level. Godfrey tells WAND's Gordon Voit that he has accepted the head football coaching position and a physical education job at Bloomington High School. He will begin relocating his family there over the next few months but will remain as a teacher and boys varsity track and field coach at Warrensburg-Latham through the spring s...
-
Suspect in deadly fire charged with murder
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Vermilion County Coroner Jane Mcfadden released the name of the man who died in a house fire on Wednesday.
-
Possible cartel-related drug sales lead to 3 arrests
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Suspects accused of involvement in drug deals related to a Mexican cartel are behind bars.
-
'Total loss': Fire destroys mobile home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A fire destroyed a mobile home in the Springfield area.
-
New weight loss NO surgery for men caused Tim to lose 6 lb per week, non-stop, to his healthy weight
From 262 lbs man to fit 168 lbs in 16 weeks without surgery. The Gastric Bypass ALTERNATIVE claims to be "Cheaper, safer & better than any weight loss surgery"
-
Monticello's Fisher torching nets for Millikin
MONTICELLO -- Sages basketball fans have the memory burned in their brains: "Zach Fisher.... for three!" The sharpshooter gave the PA announcer a vocal workout over and over ... and over and over in his Monticello career, burning nylon from long range to the tune of 21.8 points per game in his senior season. Fisher's adjustment to the college game was smooth, even by his standards. As a freshman last season he led the Big Blue in scoring at 10.2 points per game (despit...
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Motive in Mattoon High School shooting revealed in court Thursday
-
Baby's "sour face" goes viral
-
Hooked: A woman's fight to get clean
-
Girls High School Basketball Playoff Picture: 2-15
-
Motive in Mattoon High School shooting revealed in court Thursday
-
Head burned in Decatur apartment fire
-
SNAP cuts threaten the elderly and disabled
-
'Total loss': Fire destroys mobile home
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-