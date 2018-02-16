Updated Girls High School Playoff Picture

1A Notes

Okaw Valley 51, Tri-County (Shiloh) 43 (North Clay Sectional Championship)

The Lady Timberwolves continue to make history at every turn -- this time securing the program's first-ever sectional championship behind 32 points from Drury-bound guard Paige Robinson. The senior racked up 15 points in a fourth-quarter comeback against statewide No. 4 Tri-County. Madison Vogel added 9 points.



What's next: Okaw Valley, a No. 2 seed, will take on Cinderella story Meridian (Mounds), the No. 3 seed in its sub-sectional, in a 6 p.m. Super-Sectional tipoff at Salem High School on Monday.



Schlarman 60, Lexington, 29 (Ridgeview Sectional Championship)

No. 1 seed Schlarman takes care of business, running past No. 4 seed Lexington behind 22 points from Top 10 national recruit and Notre Dame commit Anaya Peoples.



What's next: The statewide No. 2 ranked Hilltoppers take on undefeated No. 1 Annawan at the Pontiac Super-Sectional in a 6 p.m. game on Monday.



Full 1A bracket



2A Notes

Monticello 41, St. Joseph-Ogden 40 (OT) (Iroquois West Sectional Championship)

No. 3 seed Monticello edges No. 1 seed St. Joseph-Ogden in overtime thanks to Tatum McCall's 27 points. It's the Sages' first sectional title since 1999.



What's next: Monticello faces No. 1 seed Harlan (Chicago) in the Pontiac Super-Sectional, with tipoff scheduled for 8 p.m.



Teutopolis 56, Sullivan 25 (St. Anthony Sectional Championship)

No. 4 seed Sullivan's best season since 2002 comes to an end despite having busloads of fans in attendance in Effingham. No. 1 seed Teutopolis overwhelms Sullivan to the tune of 56-25. Marianna Hemmen leads the way for the Lady Wooden Shoes with 15 points, while Claire Bushur adds 14.



What's next: T-Town travels to the Salem Super-Sectional for an 8 p.m. meeting with Mater Dei (Breese).



Pleasant Plains 43, Auburn 25 (Riverton Sectional Championship)

The Sangamo Clash ends with a convincing win from the Cardinals, who earned their first sectional crown since the 1999-00 season. Pleasant Plains' Asya Smith led the way with 16 points, while Kat Clark posted 15 points for Auburn.



What's next: Pleasant Plains takes on statewide ranked Eureka in the Jacksonville Super-Sectional at Illinois College. Tipoff is 7 p.m. on Monday.



Full 2A bracket



3A Notes

Charleston 72, Mahomet-Seymour 35 (Charleston Regional Championship)

Statewide-ranked Trojans keep rolling, with Paige Swango's 18 points leading the way against Mahomet-Seymour.



Lanphier 51, Sacred Heart-Griffin 36 (Lanphier Regional Championship)

Lions win their first regional title in 12 years. Martrice Brooks led the team with 19 points. Charleston awaits in the Lincoln sectional semifinals.



Rochester 59, Bloomington Central Catholic 54 (BCC Regional Championship)

Coach J.R. Boudouris and the No. 4-seeded Rockets knock off the No. 1 seed and host.



Effingham vs. Champaign Central, 7 p.m. Thursday (Rantoul Regional Championship)

Flaming Hearts easily cruise past the upset-minded Maroons. Up next is a showdown with Rochester in the Lincoln sectional semifinals on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.



Full 3A bracket



4A Notes

Glenwood 48, O'Fallon 44 (Glenwood Regional Championship)

Titans take down O'Fallon on home court. Up next is a meeting with the winner of undefeated No. 1 Edwardsville and Belleville East.



Full 4A bracket