State Wrestling: Local athletes advance to quarterfinals

Champaign's State Farm Center is once again playing host to the state wrestling meet.

State wrestling preliminaries concluded on Thursday at Champaign's State Farm Center, with the following WAND area wrestlers advancing to the Round of Eight.



Complete brackets and results: IHSA



2A 106

Garrett Chrisman (Glenwood) vs Dean Hamiti (Joliet Catholic)

2A 113

Justin Cardani (Champaign (Centennial) vs Tristan Daugherty (Peoria (Notre D)

2A 120

Evan Husko (Wauconda) vs Kooper Loehr (Mt. Zion)

2A 126

Austin O`Donoghue (Lincoln) vs Austin Macias (Burlington Central)

2A 132

Anthony Turner (Danville) vs Tyler Delaware (Washington)

2A 138

Trey Piotrowski (Crystal Lake (P) vs Nolan Roseman (Rantoul)

2A 145

Rocco Palumbo (Oak Lawn (Richard) vs Peter McCusker (Rantoul)

2A 152

Maxx Fritz (Mt. Olive Coop) vs Dylan Connell (Woodstock (Mari.)

2A 160

Dalton Hall (Champaign Central) vs Luke Silva (Woodstock (Mari)

Jonny Darrah (Mt. Olive [Coop) vs Casey Allen (Hampshire)

Alex Cramer (Grayslake (Central) vs Cam Nesbitt (Champaign Centennial)

2A 182

Mounes Betancourt (Midlothian (Bremen) vs Arnold Fox (Urbana)

2A 220

Jason Gardner (Peoria (Richwoods) vs Garrette Branson (Mattoon)

Matthew Hunter (Sycamore) vs Ben Stahl (Mahomet-Seymour)

Luke Luffman (Urbana) vs Olsi Rama (Elmwood Park)

2A 285

Kalen Sconiers (Richton Park (R) vs David Griffet (Mahomet-Seymour)

1A 106

Jarek Wehrle (Vandalia) vs Zach Foote (Camp Point (Central)

Cale Horsch (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley) vs Dayton Hall (Mt. Carmel)

1A 113

Paul Keane (Peotone) vs Jake Wendling (St. Joseph-Ogden)

1A 120

Ethan O`Linc (Monticello) vs Kyle Tunink (Sterling Newman)

1A 126

Micah Willis (Chicago Hope) vs Tanner Swain (Vandalia)

Dallas Krueger (Taylor Ridge (R) vs Ezra Elliott (Hoopeston)

1A 132

Ren Dazey (Oakwood) vs Tyler Fleetwood (Fulton C)

1A 152

Lewis Robinson (Kewanee) vs Cade Helton (Shelbyville)

1A 160

Mason Ajster (Oakwood) vs Garrett Passmore (Erie)

1A 182

Garret Stewart (Vandalia) vs Jonah Pearson (Byron)

John West (Rock Island (Al.) vs Micah Downs (Clinton)

1A 195

Drake Jennings (Stillman Valley) vs Chad Grimm (Beardstown)

Eli Pannell (Fulton C.) vs Will Heikes (PORTA)

1A 220

Sebastian Lopez (Beardstown) vs Maverick McPeek (Dakota Coop)

1A 285

Anthony Enlow (Vandalia) vs Taylor Fleetwood (Fulton C.)