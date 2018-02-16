Crews fighting fire at apartment in Charleston

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters worked Friday morning to put out an apartment fire in Charleston near the downtown square.

The fire is near the intersection of 5th and Monroe Streets. Multiple crews work to battle the flames, and it appears the apartment is a complete loss.

Fire officials tell WAND News, they are working to put out hotspots but can't get inside because the roof has collapsed on the apartment building. Firefighters saved 5 people from the fire, no injuries. Ameren is on scene to turn power off.

Mother's Bar and Mike and Stan bar are also attached to the apartment complex, fire crews say it likely caused some minor damage in the businesses.

Stay with WAND News as we continue to follow this developing story.