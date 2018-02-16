Cerro Gordo taking extra steps following non-credible threat

CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WAND) - High school administrators say they were made aware of rumors of threatening statements at Cerro Gordo High School.

Cerro Gordo administrators and the Piatt County Sheriff's Office investigated the rumors and found that there was no credible threat.

They say, they appreciate the staff for being vigilant and taking action on the possible threat. An increased presence of law enforcement was expected on Friday as students were on school, officials say.

