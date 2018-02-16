Social media school threat found not credible

HERRICK, Ill. (WAND) - The Cowden-Herrick School District is responding after they were alerted to a possible threat on social media.

In a letter that is being sent out to parents on Friday, the district said they were made aware of a situation rumored in the community on a social media post about a possible threat to students in the Cowden building.

Local law enforcement were notified of the post and an investigation showed that the threat was not credible to students and staff.

Superintendent Darrell Gordon said he is taking these threats seriously.

"As a grandparent of an elementary student in Herrick and a preschooler in Cowden, I understand our sense of need to protect our children," Gordon said in his letter to the parents.