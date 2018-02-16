State establishes sexual harassment hotline

CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Human Rights has announced the creation of a toll-free sexual harassment hotline.

The hotline and an accompanying website will allow for reporting of sexual harassment allegations in private and public places of employment.

It will provide people with referrals to counseling and legal services.

IDHR used the support of The Chicago Lighthouse which provides employment opportunities to the blind, visually impaired, disabled, and veterans. Staff at the Lighthouse were trained on legal definitions of sexual harassment and resources in the filing of sexual harassment complaints.

The Sexual Harassment Hotline Call Center can be reached Monday through Friday with the exception of state holidays between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. The number is 877-236-7703.