Effingham County Coroner passes away

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Effingham County Coroner Duane Guffey died after falling ill Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to him home and transported him to HSHS St. Anthony where he was treated.

After being stabilized, he was transferred to HSHS St. Johns in Springfield where he suffered complications and passed away.

Effingham County Sheriff David Mahon will be the acting coroner until completion of the process of filing the appointment of a coroner to succeed Duane.

Within three days, the Effingham County Board Chairman will notify in writing the chairman of the Republican Central Committee of the vacancy, since Duane was elected as a republican.

The Republican Central Committee chairman will then fill the vacancy and that person will be sworn in as coroner to fill the position until Dec. 1. The process will be completed within 60 days.

The Democratic and Republican parties will be able to caucus and present a nominee to run for the office of coroner in a special election to be held along with the general election this Nov. Nominations must be received by the county clerk's office by June 4.

Effingham County expressed condolences to Duane's family and appreciation for his years of service.