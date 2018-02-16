Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception School to close

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - After being open for 90 years, the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception will close its parish school at the end of this school year.

The Diocese of Springfield made the announcement Friday, saying enrollment has dropped to 126. Declining enrollment has led to the parish being in deficit spending since 2011.

Budget and staffing cuts could not reverse the trend.

The school is expected to run at least a $385,000 deficit this year. The parish now has a $750,000 deficit to the diocese.

Cathedral School opened in 1928.