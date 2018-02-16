OSF HealthCare reaches agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - OSF HealthCare has reached a multi-year agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois for Urbana and Danville hospitals.

The agreement is effective immediately and retroactive to Feb. 1. Patients with BCBSIL insurance who received care at either OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center or OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center since Feb. 1 will have their account reflect the hospitals' in-network participation status.

OSF HealthCare is still in talks with HealthLink and hopes to reach an agreement on a new contract.

OSF HealthCare has reached agreements with more than 30 insurance products including Health Alliance, Aetna, Coventry, United HealthCare, VA Choice, Humana, Meridian, Molina, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois.