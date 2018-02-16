Proposed budget could cause issues for Illinois schools

ILLINOIS (WAND) - Governor Bruce Rauner's proposed budget could cause setbacks at Illinois schools.

The budget proposal calls for a transfer of teacher retirement pensions from state to local school districts over a 4-year period.

Dr. Paul Fregeau, the superintendent of Decatur Public Schools, says it's just a waiting game for District 61. He says that because of the proposal, schools can't plan future budgets.

Dr. Fregeau says he isn't sure what the pension transfer would do to District 61. He explains everyone is waiting for a final vote before any budget decisions are made.

Dr. Fregeau says in some situations with certain districts, there could be a raise in property taxes.