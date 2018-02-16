New budget proposal puts millions of households at risk

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Millions of homes in America are at risk of losing heating and cooling due to President Donald Trump's new budget proposal.

The new budget may eliminate funding for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) in the 2019 fiscal year.

LIHEAP helps households with paying for utilities, and if the proposal goes through, the program will lose funding.

Families are able to stay warm and cool with LIHEAP assistance, and this program also helps prevent people from becoming homeless.

If the new budget passes, some families would have to choose between basic needs.