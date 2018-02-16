Generous man offers car at critical time

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Getting a license can be an exciting time in a person's life, but when Amber Delong was about to take her big test things fell flat.

The car Delong was going to use during her test had a decorative plate on the front, which is illegal in Illinois. Before Amber could get upset Steve McGee jumped into action and offered up his car.

Making that decision was an easy one for McGee.

“It makes me feel that’s just what God wanted me to do," he said.

Kristina Donley, Amber’s mother, says she was shocked when a complete stranger walked up and just offered up his keys. She says his generosity makes her want to pass it on.

“The world would be a better place if we treat others the way we want to be treated," McGee said when asked why he gives back to complete strangers.

That is why McGee is this week’s Spirit of Central Illinois winner.