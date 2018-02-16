Local schools review safety protocol

Local schools review safety protocolPosted: Updated:
Motive in Mattoon shooting revealed in court Thursday
A “very ill boy,” who wanted to “go down shooting," That’s how a psychiatrist described the teenager accused of shooting another student at Mattoon High School last fall.
Social media school threat found not credible
HERRICK, Ill. (WAND) - The Cowden-Herrick School District is responding after they were alerted to a possible threat on social media.
Coroner: Woman's death came from flu, pneumonia
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – The flu has claimed an Illinois woman’s life.
5 rescued as apartment burns in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Five people were saved from a burning apartment fire in Charleston on Friday morning.
Baby's 'sour face' goes viral
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A mother caught her newborn showing a funny face on camera.
Prosecutors say they've held plea talks in kidnapping case
CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors say they've held talks on a possible plea deal with the suspect charged with kidnapping and killing a University of Illinois scholar from China.
SNAP cuts threaten the elderly and disabled
Urbana, Ill (WAND) – Advocates for the poor are ripping a Trump Administration attempt to gut SNAP nutrition assistance, commonly called the Food Stamp program.
Cerro Gordo taking extra steps following non-credible threat
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WAND) - High school administrators say they were made aware of rumors of threatening statements at Cerro Gordo High School.
Effingham County Coroner passes away
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Effingham County Coroner Duane Guffey died after falling ill Thursday afternoon.
Warrensburg-Latham's Godfrey takes head coaching job at Bloomington High
WARRENSBURG -- Scott Godfrey has already orchestrated one foundation-level rebuild in his young coaching career. Now he'll try to do the same at the 6A level. Godfrey tells WAND's Gordon Voit that he has accepted the head football coaching position and a physical education job at Bloomington High School. He will begin relocating his family there over the next few months but will remain as a teacher and boys varsity track and field coach at Warrensburg-Latham through the spring s...
Motive in Mattoon High School shooting revealed in court Thursday
Baby's "sour face" goes viral
Crews fighting fire at apartment in Charleston
Hooked: A woman's fight to get clean
SNAP cuts threaten the elderly and disabled
5 rescued as apartment burns in Charleston
Friday Morning Forecast
Suspect in deadly fire charged with murder
Prosecutors say they've held plea talks in kidnapping case
