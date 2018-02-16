Post-shooting trauma requires student counseling

(WAND) – The aftermath of mass shootings in America can have an effect on students everywhere.

They can end up stressed or worried about their own safety, no matter where the violence actually happened. Counselors say an open and honest dialogue can help everyone deal with concerns.

“I let them talk,” St. Mary’s Hospital Counselor Steve Rathnow said. “I try to help them process it.”

“It’s wearing on the children,” Family Counselor Dr. Diane Pleasant added. “It’s wearing on the parents. Everyone’s scared.”

The appropriate conversation to have can depend on the age group. Counselors say young children don’t need to know as much information as older kids.