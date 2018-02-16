Rapper donates cash, groceries in music video

MIAMI (WAND) – A famous rapper donated a music video’s budget to people in need.

Drake’s music video for a new song called “God’s Plan” featured several emotional moments. He could be seen giving cash to families on the street, reducing people to tears in the process.

The start of the video comes with a message saying the video had a budget of over $996,000.

“We gave it all away,” the video says in a block of text. “Don’t tell the label.”

At one point in the video, Drake goes into a grocery store in Miami and buys food for the dozens of people inside. Customers could be seen scrambling to fill their carts with groceries.

He also donated tens of thousands of dollars to a fire department and women’s shelter. Children at a Miami school received toys from the rapper.

Drake issued a challenge on Instagram after the video's release.

"Today I am going to challenge everyone to just go out and do something for someone, anything, the smallest thing just to bring another human being some joy," Drake said. "Please tag me in it somehow so I can see all the love being spread."

The official video has over one million views on YouTube as of Friday night.