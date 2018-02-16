Missing mystery: Toronto man reappears in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WAND) – A man can’t remember what happened after he disappeared and resurfaced across the country.

Police in Sacramento, Calif. say Constantinos “Danny” Filippidis is a firefighter in Toronto. He went missing after a ski trip with colleagues on Whiteface Mountain in New York. Six days after they reported him missing on Feb. 7, he ended up in California.

The Toronto Professional Firefighters’ Association’s president says Filippidis seemed “confused” and “unable to give direct answers” when they asked what happened to him. Filippidis told deputies he remembers potentially suffering a head injury, riding in a “big rig-style truck” and a lot of sleeping.

Sacramento Sgt. Shaun Hampton says deputies can’t comment on details provided from others they talked with because it’s too early in the investigation. They gave out a picture of Filippidis that someone took Tuesday in the Sacramento area in the hope of piecing together what happened.

“He wants to find out where he was as badly as we want to find out where he was,” said New York State Police Maj. John Tibbitts.

Filippidis was still wearing ski clothes when he showed up in California.