Police: Fake prescriptions filed, collected in Decatur

Police: Fake prescriptions filed, collected in DecaturPosted: Updated:
Motive in Mattoon shooting revealed in court Thursday
A “very ill boy,” who wanted to “go down shooting," That’s how a psychiatrist described the teenager accused of shooting another student at Mattoon High School last fall.
Social media school threat found not credible
HERRICK, Ill. (WAND) - The Cowden-Herrick School District is responding after they were alerted to a possible threat on social media.
Coroner: Woman's death came from flu, pneumonia
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – The flu has claimed an Illinois woman’s life.
5 rescued as apartment burns in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Five people were saved from a burning apartment fire in Charleston on Friday morning.
Baby's 'sour face' goes viral
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A mother caught her newborn showing a funny face on camera.
Generous man offers car at critical time
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Getting a license can be an exciting time in a person's life, but when Amber Delong was about to take her big test things fell flat.
Prosecutors say they've held plea talks in kidnapping case
CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors say they've held talks on a possible plea deal with the suspect charged with kidnapping and killing a University of Illinois scholar from China.
SNAP cuts threaten the elderly and disabled
Urbana, Ill (WAND) – Advocates for the poor are ripping a Trump Administration attempt to gut SNAP nutrition assistance, commonly called the Food Stamp program.
Effingham County Coroner passes away
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Effingham County Coroner Duane Guffey died after falling ill Thursday afternoon.
Cerro Gordo taking extra steps following non-credible threat
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WAND) - High school administrators say they were made aware of rumors of threatening statements at Cerro Gordo High School.
Crews fighting fire at apartment in Charleston
Hooked: A woman's fight to get clean
