Police: Fake prescriptions filed, collected in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say three people were involved in an effort to collect fake prescriptions.

Officers say someone tried to call a Decatur Walgreens store (1311 N. Illinois Route 48) several times this year in order to file prescriptions for a patient named Matthew Morgan. An order placed on Feb. 15 asked for 36 capsules of 500 mg amoxicillin and 473 milliliters of promethazine with codeine.

Police say the pharmacist became suspicious because they didn't think any doctor would not sign off on “an entire pint” of promethazine with codeine. She checked the file for Matthew Morgan and discovered several comments reported for fake prescriptions dating back to Jan. 26.

The file also said Dr. Obermeyer, who the caller said prescribed the drugs, only practices in Missouri.

Police say the pharmacist played out the prescription to try and catch the people involved, luring them to the store by saying the drugs were ready. She then called police, who showed up and arrested 27-year-old Durshon Chapman, 23-year-old Dominique Morgan and 32-year-old Albert Finch. Police say Finch tried to pick up the Thursday prescription as Morgan and Chapman came with him in a car.

Police also say Morgan picked up a prescription under Matthew Morgan's name on Jan. 26., adding they believe Finch did the same thing on Feb. 7.

All three suspects face charges for identity theft and obtaining a prescription medication by fraud. Police say all three are now in the Macon County Jail.