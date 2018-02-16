Man arrested following foot chase in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A Decatur man is in jail after police say he tried to throw away a gun during a chase.

Kendell Wright, 29, faces charges of resisting police, armed violence, manufacturing/delivery of cocaine and for being an armed habitual criminal.

Police say Wright ran from officers after leaving his vehicle Thursday night around 11:30. During the chase, they say Wright threw his gun into a backyard in the 1100 block of East Grand Street.

After they arrested Wright, officers say they found .15 ounces of crack cocaine in his car.

Wright remains in the Macon County Jail on a $100,000 bond.