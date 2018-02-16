State Wrestling: Local grapplers advance to state finals

State wrestling continued Friday with quarterfinals, semifinals, and wrestlebacks at Champaign's State Farm Center, with the following WAND area wrestlers advancing to the state championship matches.

Complete brackets and results: IHSA

1A 106

Cale Horsch (GCMSF) vs. Monte Gregory (E.P.-Gridley)

1A 145

Trey Hild (PORTA) vs. Zach Haley (QND)

1A 220

Cody Miller (Bismarck-Henning) vs. Maverick McPeek (Dakota)

2A 113

Justin Cardani (Centennial) vs. Joey Cape (Washington)

2A 182

Arnold Fox (Urbana) vs. Cody Baldridge (Morris)

2A 220

Luke Luffman (Urbana) vs. Jacob Bullock (Cahokia)

2A 285

David Griffet (Mahomet-Seymour) vs. Myles Ruffin (Brother Rice)