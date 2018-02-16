State Wrestling: Local grapplers advance to state finals

State wrestling continued Friday with quarterfinals, semifinals, and wrestlebacks at Champaign's State Farm Center, with the following WAND area wrestlers advancing to the state championship matches.
Complete brackets and results: IHSA
1A 106
Cale Horsch (GCMSF) vs. Monte Gregory (E.P.-Gridley)
1A 145
Trey Hild (PORTA) vs. Zach Haley (QND)
1A 220
Cody Miller (Bismarck-Henning) vs. Maverick McPeek (Dakota)
2A 113
Justin Cardani (Centennial) vs. Joey Cape (Washington)
2A 182
Arnold Fox (Urbana) vs. Cody Baldridge (Morris)
2A 220
Luke Luffman (Urbana) vs. Jacob Bullock (Cahokia)
2A 285
David Griffet (Mahomet-Seymour) vs. Myles Ruffin (Brother Rice)