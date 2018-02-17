Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 2/16

Posted:
Scoreboard: 2/16 Scoreboard: 2/16

Join WAND's Gordon Voit and Noah Newman as they bring you a thrilling night of high school basketball in Central Illinois! From MacArthur's win over No. 1 Southeast to a Top 10 battle in 4A to conference spoilers in the CIC and Apollo, it was a jam-packed night all across the 217 area code!

