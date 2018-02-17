Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 2/16

Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 2/16Posted:
Man arrested following foot chase in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A Decatur man is in jail after police say he tried to throw away a gun during a chase.
Police: Fake prescriptions filed, collected in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say three people were involved in an effort to collect fake prescriptions.
Motive in Mattoon shooting revealed in court Thursday
A “very ill boy,” who wanted to “go down shooting," That’s how a psychiatrist described the teenager accused of shooting another student at Mattoon High School last fall.
Generous man offers car at critical time
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Getting a license can be an exciting time in a person's life, but when Amber Delong was about to take her big test things fell flat.
Baby's 'sour face' goes viral
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A mother caught her newborn showing a funny face on camera.
State wrestling continued Friday with quarterfinals, semifinals, and wrestlebacks at Champaign's State Farm Center, with the following WAND area wrestlers advancing to the state championship matches. Complete brackets and results: IHSA 1A 106 Cale Horsch (GCMSF) vs. Monte Gregory (E.P.-Gridley) 1A 145 Trey Hild (PORTA) vs. Zach Haley (QND) 1A 220 Cody Miller (Bismarck-Henning) vs. Maverick McPeek (Dakota) 2A 113 Justin Cardani (Centennial) vs. Joey Cape (Washington) 2A 182 Arno...
Missing mystery: Toronto man reappears in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WAND) – A man can’t remember what happened after he disappeared and resurfaced across the country.
Coroner: Woman's death came from flu, pneumonia
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – The flu has claimed an Illinois woman’s life.
Social media school threat found not credible
HERRICK, Ill. (WAND) - The Cowden-Herrick School District is responding after they were alerted to a possible threat on social media.
5 rescued as apartment burns in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Five people were saved from a burning apartment fire in Charleston on Friday morning.
