Eisenhower introduces new coach Graham

Curtis Graham comes to Eisenhower after serving as head coach at Normandy High in St. Louis for two seasons and working at virtually all levels of the East St. Louis development program, including nine years as an assistant coach.

DECATUR -- Curtis Graham, the ninth head football coach in Eisenhower school history, was introduced to players, staff and the media on Friday.



Graham shared about his experiences coaching at various levels in the St. Louis area, including learning as a coach and player at the vaunted East St. Louis program and serving as head coach at Normandy High in the city of St. Louis for the past two seasons.