Wellness Expo offers free health screenings

LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) – The Logan County Department of Public Health, Lincoln Park District, and Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital will be hosting a Wellness Expo free to the public Saturday, February 17.

A variety of health services will be provided by Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital at the Lincoln Park District from 9:00am-1:00pm, including free health screenings.

"We recognize that our responsibility to keep the community healthy extend outside the walls of the hospital. We are proud to offer free lipid profile and blood sugar screenings at this year's Wellness Expo event," says Angela Stoltzenburg, ALMH Community Health Collaborative director

The AHA recommends that individuals over 20 should have cholesterol checked every four to six years and more often if you are at an elevated risk as high blood cholesterol is a major risk factor for coronary heart disease and stroke.

If you would like information about the Wellness Expo, contact Susan Tracy at the Logan County Department of Public Health at 217-735-2317 ext. 235 for more information or LIKE "Wellness Expo Logan County" on Facebook.