State considers PARCC testing overhaul

ILLINOIS (WAND) – State leaders might make critical changes to standardized tests students take.

The PARCC test looks at math and language arts skills students learn between third and eighth grade and through the Illinois Learning Standards. The News-Gazette reports State Superintendent Tony Smith is considering updating the testing process in response to complaints from schools.

The newspaper says the change would make the PARCC tests computer-adaptive. Student results would be measured by individual answers to each question. Results would also get to schools much faster.

Leaders in Urbana schools told the paper that while they think PARCC testing gives a better picture of student performance than the older ISAT tests did, they can’t use results to affect class placement because they don’t get them until months after spring testing.

The News-Gazette says some parents and students have complained about the hours of testing involved in taking PARCC. It reports some parents have decided to opt their children out of taking the test.

Smith told the paper that “core features” of PARCC will not change.