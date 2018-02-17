U of I pools money for new projects

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The University of Illinois plans to back a string of new projects.

U of I colleges and academic units gathered together $11 million meant to back “investment for growth” projects for the school system. These projects are meant to help with income growth and enhancing the U of I academic mission.

University leaders looked at nearly 40 proposals and chose the projects, which so far include things like a new engineering teaching center and a way for Chinese students to take U of I classes online.

The $11 million budget will fund the projects in a range of one to three years, with funding ranging from $220,000 to $7.5 million for each effort.

U of I leaders are now choosing from a second batch of project proposals to fund.