Local woman appointed to a papal position

VATICAN CITY (WAND)- A local Springfield woman has been appointed to a papal position.

Teresa Kettelkamp, a 29-year veteran of the Illinois State Police has moved to Rome to fulfill a role on the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. Kettelkamp previously held the position from January of 2016 to November of 2017.

Kettelkamp, a Quincy University graduate, served in ISP's Division of Forensic Services' crime labs and crime scene services before she retired from the force.

During her time on the board, Kettelkamp worked to develop universal guidelines for the protection of children and vulnerable adults, while also improving the healing and care for the victims and survivors.

The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors' primary focus is protecting minors and vulnerable adults from the crime of sexual abuse and to promote local church accountability for the protection of vulnerable people. It's long-term goal is to create a culture that promotes the prevention and protection of abuse within all local churches.

Cardinal O’Malley, a member of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith stated: “Our Holy Father, Pope Francis, has given much prayerful consideration in nominating these members. The newly appointed members will add to the Commission’s global perspective in the protection of minors and vulnerable adults. The Holy Father has ensured continuity in the work of our Commission, which is to assist local churches throughout the world in their efforts to safeguard all children, young people, and vulnerable adults from harm.”