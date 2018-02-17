Airport security scare ends in arrest

PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man tried to ram a car into an airport terminal.

A report from WEEK says Peoria officers believe that at 3 a.m. Saturday, Justin Deemie stole the car they say he used, then tried to get into a secure area of the Peoria International Airport. Police say he spent seven minutes in that area, then went outside and tried to steal a deputy’s car.

Airport leaders and Peoria County deputies then tracked Deemie to the airport parking lot and arrested him.

The station says a bomb squad and TSA leaders came to the scene. It reports they did not find anything after a sweep of the airport. Investigators had to shut down the airport for several hours.

WEEK reports Deemie is receiving medical care in a Peoria hospital on Saturday.

The airport is open again for business on Saturday.