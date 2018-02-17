Decatur Memorial Hospital preparing a new generation of baby sitters

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur Memorial Hospital is preparing a new generation of baby sitters.

DMH is hosting a class for boys and girls ages 11-13 to teach them emergency preparation for baby-sitting and how to provide safe child care.

Lisa Anderson, a pediatric registered nurse, says: "If the mothers and fathers see that the young lady or young man that wants to baby-sit their child has been through like the Safe Sitters class through DMH then they may be a little more comfortable, a little more confident in that young person."

The class is May 21st from 9am-3pm in the OB classroom of DMH. It is recommended to bring a sack lunch. Snacks and Drinks are provided, cost is $30. For more information call 217-876-3100.