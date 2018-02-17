Pet adopter gives warning to others

(WAND) – National Pet Adoption Week is bringing crowds of people to Illinois shelters.

People looking for a new animal friend have to go through a number of steps, including paperwork, before adoption. Rescue parent Stephanie Gaede told WAND-TV that potential pet owners should take the time to research pets to find the right fit for them.

She also says potential adopters should avoid buying from breeders.

“When you support a breeder, you are supporting them to continue breeding the animal and they don’t realize that adds to the numbers in the shelter,” Gaede said.

Gaede owns four adopted dogs.

Adoptions are popular in America, as numbers from the American Society for the Prevention of the Cruelty to Animals show the country sees about 3.2 million adoptions every year.