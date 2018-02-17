Medical marijuana company helps larger crowd

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A medical cannabis dispensary has seen its customer base grow.

HCI Alternatives operates out of Springfield. Since it first opens its doors two years ago, it moved from serving 20 patients to about 800. It’s considered an alternative assistance for a number of medical issues instead of opioids.

HCI Director of Public Outreach Chris McCloud says medical marijuana has benefits.

“This is really about access and it’s about choice,” he said. “That’s what’s being debated at the state house (and) in the courts. Why can’t I have access? Why can’t I have a choice about how I manage my pain on a daily basis?”

HCI has become a leading expert in the study of medical cannabis. Find out more about the company at this link.