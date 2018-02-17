Slide-offs prompt slick road warning

ILLINOIS (WAND) – Troopers say drivers need to be careful on slick roads this weekend.

District 10 trooper Tracy Lillard says slide-offs are happening in several areas across central Illinois, specifically in Champaign, Coles and Douglas counties. She says roads are icing up in those areas.

She says roads in other counties could be dangerous because of freezing temperatures and wet roads.

Macon County deputies are warning the public about black ice developing on roads in the county.

Lillard is advising drivers to use caution on Saturday night. She says the Illinois Department of Transportation is aware of slide-off issues.