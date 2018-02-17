State Wrestling: Three local athletes win, many place

Urbana's Luke Luffman celebrates his second straight state wrestling title. The 2A 220-pound winner will be wrestling on campus many more times -- he's an lllinois commit.

Congratulations to the many wrestlers from the WAND viewing area who represented the 217 area code at State! In all, 75 athletes made it to the State Farm Center, with 31 advancing to the quarterfinals, seven making the finals and three taking home first place!



Winners:

Trey Hild (PORTA)

1A 106



Justin Cardani (Centennial)

2A 113



Luke Luffman (Urbana)

2A 220



Finalists:

Cale Horsch (PORTA)

1A 106



AJ Fox (Urbana)

2A 182



Cody Miller (Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin)

1A 220



David Griffet (Mahomet-Seymour)

2A 285



Complete list:

2A 113

1st Place - Justin Cardani of Champaign (Centennial)

2nd Place - Joey Cape of Washington

Justin Cardani (Champaign (Centennial)) 46-0, Sr. over Joey Cape (Washington) 39-6, Fr. (Dec 6-3)

2A 120

4th Place - Kooper Loehr of Mt. Zion

Tommy Russell (Chicago (St. Rita)) 38-11, Sr. over Kooper Loehr (Mt. Zion) 43-2, Jr. (TF-1.5 6:00 (21-6))

2A 132

4th Place - Anthony Turner of Danville (H.S.)

Sincere Bailey (Calumet City (Thornton Fractional North)) 32-2, Fr. over Anthony Turner (Danville (H.S.)) 41-3, Jr. (Dec 7-0)

2A 145

4th Place - Peter McCusker of Rantoul

Blaize Punke (Washington) 42-3, Sr. over Peter McCusker (Rantoul) 47-4, Jr. (Dec 8-3)

2A 152

4th Place - Garrick Walker of Chatham (C.-Glenwood)

Dalton Jensen (Washington) 43-3, Sr. over Garrick Walker (Chatham (C.-Glenwood)) 37-7, Sr. (Dec 5-1)



2A 160

6th Place - Dalton Hall of Champaign (Central)

Luke Silva (Woodstock (Marian)) 44-4, Sr. over Dalton Hall (Champaign (Central)) 34-4, So. (Fall 0:31)

2A 182

2nd Place - Arnold Fox of Urbana (H.S.)

Cody Baldridge (Morris) 42-0, Sr. over Arnold Fox (Urbana (H.S.)) 42-2, Sr. (Dec 9-3)

6th Place - Langon Blue of Springfield (Lanphier)

Mounes Betancourt (Midlothian (Bremen)) 30-6, Jr. over Langon Blue (Springfield (Lanphier)) 34-7, Sr. (Dec 6-4)

2A 195

6th Place - Nicholas Capriotti of Rochester

Apollo Gothard (Lemont (H.S.)) 38-8, Fr. over Nicholas Capriotti (Rochester) 24-15, Sr. (MD 10-2)

2A 220

1st Place - Luke Luffman of Urbana (H.S.)

Luke Luffman (Urbana (H.S.)) 19-0, Jr. over Jacob Bullock (Cahokia (H.S.)) 44-3, Jr. (Dec 8-7)

3rd Place - Garrette Branson of Mattoon

Garrette Branson (Mattoon) 41-2, Sr. over Seamus O`Donnell (Crystal Lake (Central)) 24-2, Sr. (Dec 8-4)

6th Place - Ben Stahl of Mahomet (M.-Seymour)

Darael Dugar (Dolton (Thornridge)) 30-4, Sr. over Ben Stahl (Mahomet (M.-Seymour)) 42-13, Sr. (Dec 5-2)

2A 285

2nd Place - David Griffet of Mahomet (M.-Seymour)

Jace Punke (Washington) 41-4, Jr. over David Griffet (Mahomet (M.-Seymour)) 45-7, Sr. (Dec 9-6)

5th Place - Brayan Reyes of Springfield (Lanphier)

Brayan Reyes (Springfield (Lanphier)) 36-5, Sr. over Marques Cox (Peoria (H.S.)) 35-7, Sr. (Dec 4-0)

1A 106

2nd Place - Cale Horsch of Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley)[Coop]

Monte Gregory (El Paso (E.P.-Gridley)) 45-1, Jr. over Cale Horsch (Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley)[Coop]) 41-4, Fr. (Fall 3:58)

6th Place - Jarek Wehrle of Vandalia

Jack Narine (Wilmington) 43-10, Fr. over Jarek Wehrle (Vandalia) 39-13, Fr. (TB-1 5-4)

1A 126

3rd Place - Ezra Elliott of Hoopeston (H. Area)

Ezra Elliott (Hoopeston (H. Area)) 34-2, Jr. over Dallas Krueger (Taylor Ridge (Rockridge)) 45-5, So. (Dec 9-5)

6th Place - Tanner Swain of Vandalia

Cam Lee (Litchfield) 49-7, Jr. over Tanner Swain (Vandalia) 43-8, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

1A 145

1st Place - Trey Hild of Petersburg (PORTA)[Coop]

Trey Hild (Petersburg (PORTA)[Coop]) 50-1, Sr. over Zach Haley (Quincy (Notre Dame)) 44-2, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

1A 170

4th Place - Luke Shobe of Clinton

Jacob Smith (Clifton (Central)[Coop]) 39-4, Sr. over Luke Shobe (Clinton) 44-4, Sr. (Dec 8-1)

1A 182

3rd Place - Micah Downs of Clinton

4th Place - Brady O`Hara of Beardstown

Micah Downs (Clinton) 38-14, So. over Brady O`Hara (Beardstown) 9-3, Sr. (MD 13-1)

5th Place - Garret Stewart of Vandalia

Garret Stewart (Vandalia) 44-7, Sr. over Bryan Caves (Port Byron (Riverdale)) 43-9, Fr. (Dec 4-0)

1A 195

3rd Place - Chad Grimm of Beardstown

Chad Grimm (Beardstown) 46-5, Jr. over Collin Schmidt (Taylor Ridge (Rockridge)) 47-6, Sr. (Fall 2:58)

1A 220

2nd Place - Cody Miller of Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin)[Coop]

Maverick McPeek (Dakota [Coop]) 40-2, Sr. over Cody Miller (Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin)[Coop]) 48-2, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

1A 285

3rd Place - Anthony Enlow of Vandalia

Anthony Enlow (Vandalia) 43-5, So. over Taylor Fleetwood (Fulton (H.S.)[Coop]) 32-6, Sr. (Dec 1-0)