PREPS HOOPS: MacArthur makes big statement, Yokley honored in Warrensburg

The final act of the 2017-2018 IHSA boys basketball regular season continues to deliver the goods.

On Friday MacArthur upset No. 1 Southeast, handing the Spartans their first loss in 16 games.

Elsewhere in Macon County, longtime Warrensburg-Latham statistician Todd Yokley was honored during an emotional pregame ceremony. Yokley was recognized for his years of service, and recent induction into the IBCA Hall of Fame.

Click the video above to hear from the Generals on their statement win, as well as an inside look at Yokley's big moment!