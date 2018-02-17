'Build-A-Hive' event focused on saving Illinois bees

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – People came out Saturday to build new homes for central Illinois bees.

The University of Illinois Pollinatarium hosted a “Build-A-Hive” day. The public worked to build wooden hive bodies with the goal of growing the bee population in the area.

“We’re trying to cut down on their diseases and pests they have,” said event coordinator Lesley Deem. “They need more food and nectar, so just like us it’s a variety of things that makes them be healthy.”

The number of bees in central Illinois has dropped in recent years.

The “Build-A-Hive” event included an information session on what bees need to stay healthy and how people should feed them.

Experts say people can still help bees even if they don’t want to keep them. Planting native flowers and plants can help attract more bees.