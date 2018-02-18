1 hospitalized in head-on Decatur crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a crash ended with one person going to a hospital.

Officers say a head-on crash happened Saturday night between two cars on William Sands Bridge (formerly known as the Staley Viaduct), which is located close to the intersection of 22nd Street and Eldorado Street. Police believe icy roads contributed to the crash.

Officers blocked southbound traffic on 22nd Street on Saturday night.

Police say one person going to the hospital has a non-life-threatening injury and needs to be assessed. They say that person was healthy enough to be “moving around” after the crash.

Officers answered the call after 10:20 p.m. Saturday.

They are again warning the public to stay safe on roads with the development of ice from winter weather.