Police: Dealer sold drugs on store property

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Police arrested a suspected drug dealer in the Urbana area.

Officers told The News-Gazette they watched 20-year-old Chicago man Michael Nichols take part in several sales on the property of a Champaign convenience store (Golden Hour, 301 W. Bloomington Road). They say that on Thursday, they watched him sell in the store, leave in a car, then come back on the property and briefly meet with a woman in his car.

Nichols’ arrest came on the same day as police served a search warrant. Police say they found $65 in cash, 0.3 ounces of ecstasy and .05 ounces of crack cocaine on him, along with .48 ounces of marijuana in his car when they took him into custody.

The News-Gazette reports Nichols faces charges of manufacture or delivery of cocaine and possession with intent to deliver other drugs. His bond is listed at $75,000.

The newspaper reports the manufacture or delivery charge could mean up to 15 years in prison if he is found guilty.