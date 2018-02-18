Police: Cell phone thefts happened in two-hour window

FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a group of people stole from several cell phone stores in central Illinois.

Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties says four people worked together to steal from a T-Mobile store at Southwest Plaza along Veterans Parkway in Springfield, then again from a cell phone store in Forsyth. In the Springfield crime, which happened at about 1 p.m. on Feb. 12, police say the men stole eight cell phones and ran from the area.

Police believe the Forsyth crime happened just two hours after the Springfield crime. They have not named which store they believe the theft happened in.

Security cameras at both locations caught the men police say stole from the stores.

Crime Stoppers is looking for more information on the crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at (217)788-8427. A cash reward of up to $2,500 could be available.

Information left with Crime Stoppers can be sent anonymously.