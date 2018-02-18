President to meet with students following massacre

PARKLAND, Fla. (WAND) – President Donald Trump plans to meet with students in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting.

In response to recent backlash, the White House confirmed the president will be part of a “listening session” on Wednesday with an unknown group of students. He’s also expected to meet with Florida and Broward County security leaders on Thursday.

Nikolas Cruz is accused of killing 17 people during a shooting at a Parkland, Fla. high school.

Students angrily responded to a Saturday tweet from the president, which said Democrats failed to pass gun control legislation when they had control of the U.S. House and Senate. One student, in an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press”, said the tweet was divisive.

“You’re the president,” 17-year-old student David Hogg said. “You’re supposed to bring this nation together, not divide us. How dare you.”

Florida lawmakers are working to come up with gun control answers. Republican Sen. Marco Rubio says he would back a measure to stop people who are deemed threats to themselves or others from getting guns.

Gov. Rick Scott and other GOP leaders are expected to announce a legislative package this week.

Vice President Mike Pence recently said the Justice Department and other government agencies will look in the studying “the intersection of mental health and criminality”.

Students are planning to visit the state capitol in Tallahassee this week to demand gun control action.