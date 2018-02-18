Bird, cat rescued in house fire response

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday in the Decatur area.

Crews say a small kitchen fire started at about 4 p.m. at a house in the 2100 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. They say the rescued a bird and a cat from the fire.

Firefighters did not say if the fire injured any people. They say the fire caused an unknown amount of smoke damage.

