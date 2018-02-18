Bird, cat rescued in house fire responsePosted: Updated:
1 hospitalized in head-on Decatur crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a crash ended with one person going to a hospital.
Airport security scare ends in arrest
PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man tried to ram a car into an airport terminal.
Police: Cell phone thefts happened in two-hour window
FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a group of people stole from several cell phone stores in central Illinois.
Pet adopter gives warning to others
(WAND) – National Pet Adoption Week is bringing crowds of people to Illinois shelters.
Slide-offs prompt slick road warning
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Troopers say drivers need to be careful on slick roads this weekend.
Motive in Mattoon shooting revealed in court Thursday
A “very ill boy,” who wanted to “go down shooting," That’s how a psychiatrist described the teenager accused of shooting another student at Mattoon High School last fall.
Police: Fake prescriptions filed, collected in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say three people were involved in an effort to collect fake prescriptions.
NHL condemns fans chanting racial taunt against black player
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league condemns the behavior of four male fans chanting a racial taunt against a black player, and backs the Chicago Blackhawks for ejecting the offenders.
Bird, cat rescued in house fire response
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday in the Decatur area.
Police: Dealer sold drugs on store property
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Police arrested a suspected drug dealer in the Urbana area.
Baby's "sour face" goes viral
Saturday Evening Forecast
Generous man offers car at critical time
Medical marijuana company helps larger crowd
Video 1: Friday Frenzy Highlights 2-16-18
5 rescued as apartment burns in Charleston
Decatur Memorial Hospital preparing a new generation of baby sitters
