Couple finds love in assisted living community

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND)- Judy Miller and Dave Clark first met at Heritage Woods assisted living.

Dave had worked for years in business and Judy had worked in manufacturing.

“I asked her if I could sit with her and she said 'yeah,'" Dave said.

“We just sat together and everything started working out,” Judy remembered.

Since then, the two have grown close, helping out around Heritage Woods and at events beyond.

“I just fell in love with her,” Dave said.

On Valentine’s Day, Dave proposed.

“I was shocked … kinda,” Judy said. “I didn’t expect a ring.”

The two have not set a date to be married, but others have already seen their story through social media posts about the proposal.

“I’m just following my dreams,” Dave said. “I never thought I’d fall in love again.”