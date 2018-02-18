Business ideas considered in college 'Launch Weekend'

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Judges took a close look at business ideas from Millikin University students on Sunday.

In the school’s Launch Weekend event, students presented their ideas to industry professionals in a search for feedback. The panel heard out every idea and selected a single winner.

“It gives them a little bit of a taste of what the bigger picture is,” said student Olivia Brewer. “We have a whole bunch of other competitions we try to push students to apply for. EIX is a major one. There’s one in Iowa we try to get into. So this is kind of like a little picture of what they can really provide.”

That winner, which WAND-TV has not learned about yet, took him a $5,000 prize.

Millikin held a first Launch Weekend event in the fall of 2017.