Police face stuffed animal in standoff

LONDON (WAND) – Police went through an intense standoff involving a stuffed animal.

Scotland officers say they sent several units to a farm in Peterhead in Aberdeenshire because the farmer thought he saw a tiger on a ramp after going to check on his cows. It took 45 minutes for police to realize they were dealing with a toy.

An armed response team was involved in the standoff.

Police say it was a false call made with “good intent”, while joking that officers had a “roaring shift on Saturday night”.

“Until you know exactly what you are dealing with, every option has to be considered,” said Peterhead Inspector George Cordiner.

The Scottish version of the Sun newspaper reports farmer Bruce Grubb said he was completely sober when he called in the issue.