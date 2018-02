Click the video above for highlights from Illinois' senior day win over Nebraska.

CHAMPAIGN -- Leron Black scored a career-high 28 points, helping Illinois deal a blow to Nebraska's NCAA tournament hopes, 72-66.

There were six ties and nine lead changes, before Trent Frazier and Mark Smith knocked down four free throws in the final seconds to lock up the win.

Illinois will look to make it two in a row at No. 2 Michigan State Tuesday at 6 pm CT.