Decatur man hospitalized after being pistol-whipped

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A 24-year-old man is in the hospital after receiving multiple injuries during an attack where he was pistol-whipped in a Decatur apartment.

According to police, the victim was visiting an ex-girlfriend’s apartment at the 1400 block of East Wellington Way when he was attacked by a man just after 4 a.m.

The man suffered numerous head injuries including skull fracture, bleeding of the brain and several wounds to the face, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Police also say he will be transferring to a hospital in Springfield to undergo further observation and evaluation.

Officials have identified a 23-year-old suspect and is being sought on charged of aggravated battery and home invasion.