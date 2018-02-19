Burglaries on the rise in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A teen has been arrested after he confessed to breaking into a home and stealing a vehicle. Police are working to determine if he acted alone or if he is one of several burglars targeting south and east Urbana.

According to police, there have been 52 residential burglaries in 70 days, since December 1 in the city of Urbana.

More than half of the crimes have been concentrated to areas in south Urbana, where this time last year there were 29 burglaries since the first of December.

After a violent home invasion that resulted in one man shot and a house party where three people were shot. Urbana detectives have been refocusing their efforts towards the rise in residential burglaries and car thefts.

"One of the things we're doing is taking a fresh look at all the burglaries compared to each other and figuring out what pieces of evidence or information can we glean from one case that we can compare to another that might have more or different evidence so we can paint a much broader picture. We're investigating this collectively,” according to officers of the Urbana Police department.

Police officials are urging citizens to remain vigilant by reporting suspicious activity as soon as it occurs.