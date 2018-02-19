Rain causes multiple crashes in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Heavy rains caused several crashes during the morning commute on Monday.

Illinois State Police say they responded to multiple crashes. Troopers say the heavy rain caused many cars to hydroplane.

Officers are asking drivers to move over and slow down when you drive on street with water on the road. If you are not sure if the water on the road is too high to travel through you should turn around. 

